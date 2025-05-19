Virgo: You need proper rest today, as you've been under a lot of mental stress lately. Engaging in fun or relaxing activities will help you feel better. Avoid friends who ask for money but never return it. Spending time with family in social gatherings will bring joy. Be respectful and kind to your partner today. Your sharp business sense and negotiation skills will help you make profits. You may feel like spending the day in peace, away from relatives and noise. There’s a chance you might misunderstand your spouse, which could leave you feeling upset. Remedy: Chant Om Bhaumaaya Namaha 11 times to improve your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.