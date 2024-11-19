Virgo: Engage in a sport today to keep yourself active and youthful. Avoid making investments in land or property, as they could lead to unfavorable outcomes. Guests may visit in the evening, adding a lively touch to your day. You’ll enjoy playful moments with your romantic partner, perhaps teasing them by extending a phone conversation. Some good news at work might uplift your spirits. If you go shopping, be mindful of your spending to avoid unnecessary expenses. While neighbors might attempt to create tension in your married life, your strong bond will remain unshaken. Remedy: Show affection and respect toward your elder brothers to ensure a prosperous economic life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.