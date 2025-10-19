Virgo: Don't be discouraged by difficult circumstances—appreciate happiness more after hardship. Attend a social event to elevate your mood. Watch your spending and start saving. A visit to a holy place can bring peace. Allow love and joy to brighten your day. Positive changes are likely in your work environment. Plans for prosperity may be disrupted by unexpected evening guests. Enjoy golden moments in married life.

Remedy: Pray to Lord Bhairava for vibrant health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.