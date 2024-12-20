Virgo: Your polite and courteous behaviour will earn you admiration, with many people expressing their appreciation for you. Avoid making financial investments today without seeking proper advice. Family will hold a significant place in your life, but stay cautious as there’s a risk of losing a close friendship. Steer clear of gossiping, as it can waste valuable time. Misunderstandings with your spouse may leave you feeling upset throughout the day. If you have a sweet singing voice, using it to serenade your partner could bring them great joy. Remedy: Chant Om Aym, Hreem, Shreem Shanaisharaaya Namaha 11 times, twice a day, to strengthen intimacy with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.