Virgo: It's time to overcome your fears, as they not only drain your energy but also shorten your life. If you have been spending money carelessly, today you may realize its true value due to an urgent need. You’ll feel an extra burst of energy, making it a great day to plan and organize a gathering with your friends. When you find true love, nothing else matters—you will understand this deeply today. Utilize your professional skills to boost your career prospects, as unlimited success awaits in your field. Dedicate your expertise to staying ahead. Despite a busy schedule, you will find time for yourself and make the most of it by being with your family. Your married life may take a delightful turn in your favour today. Remedy: Donate battery-operated toys and dolls to underprivileged children to bring positivity into your life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.