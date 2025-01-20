Virgo: Avoid consuming rich and high-cholesterol foods today. You may not need to spend your own money, as a senior family member is likely to support you financially. Before making any major decisions, consult your family members, as acting unilaterally could lead to issues. Maintaining harmony within the family will yield the best outcomes. You will realize today how deeply your partner loves you. Those involved in art and theatre may find exciting new opportunities to showcase their creativity. Feeling short on time for loved ones might leave you upset today. However, you can look forward to spending a truly wonderful evening with your spouse. Remedy: Feed wheat and jaggery to cows to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12:30 pm.