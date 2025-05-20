Virgo: Avoid wasting time on unrealistic dreams. Instead, save your energy for something meaningful and productive. A sudden flow of money will help you cover your bills and urgent expenses. Your children may lend a hand with household chores today. Encourage them to take part in such activities during their free time. A cheerful message will make your day joyful and happy. It’s a great time to build professional connections, especially with people from other countries. You may choose to spend some time alone today, stepping out quietly without informing anyone. While you’re by yourself, your mind will be filled with many thoughts. This could turn out to be the most beautiful day of your married life. You’ll truly feel the bliss of love. Remedy: For better health, practice Surya Namaskar—twelve rounds of sun salutations—in the early morning sunlight.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.