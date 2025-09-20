Virgo: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will bring you joy and relaxation today. Avoid lending money to those seeking temporary loans. Spending quality time with family will keep everyone in a cheerful and harmonious mood. Be cautious, as your romantic partner may shower excessive flattery—stay grounded in your emotions. Rituals, hawans, or other auspicious ceremonies may take place at home, adding positivity to your day. Married life promises fun, pleasure, and bliss, though someone close to you might cause a moment of disappointment. Remedy: Serve and help patients in a hospital to attract good health and strengthen your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.