Virgo: It’s a great day to focus on activities that make you feel good about yourself. You might need to spend money on repairing a faulty electronic device. Old contacts and friends could prove helpful today, offering support or advice. Some may hear wedding bells, while others will find romance lifting their spirits and bringing joy. Handle workplace interactions with tact and diplomacy to maintain harmony. If you’ve been busy, you might finally get some alone time, but a household chore could take up most of it. Your married life will feel especially fulfilling today, making it one of the best days you’ve shared with your partner. Remedy: For improved financial stability, apply oil to your body and belly button before taking a bath.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.