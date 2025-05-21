Virgo: You’re likely to feel full of joy today and ready to enjoy life to the fullest. However, a family member's illness may cause some financial strain. Still, their health should be your top priority right now, not money. Spend time with friends who are positive and uplifting. Avoid any inappropriate behavior or comments, especially towards others—maintain respect and dignity. You’ll get chances to showcase your talents today. While the Moon's position indicates you'll have plenty of free time, you may struggle to use it the way you’d like. Your spouse might insist on going out when you're not in the mood—or the other way around—which could leave you feeling annoyed. Remedy: For a more active and fulfilling love life, serve and feed black cows.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.