Virgo: Migraine sufferers should not skip meals as it could cause emotional stress. Engage in productive activities to enhance income. Sibling support surprises you, and mutual cooperation brings happiness. Marriage is favored; your love life could progress towards a lifelong commitment. Businesspeople dealing in foreign trade may see favorable results. Use your talents at work, and spend free time at a place of worship for peace. Married life will be especially pleasant. Remedy: Drink water stored in a red glass bottle exposed to sunlight for good health.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.