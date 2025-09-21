Virgo: Don’t rely on fate—focus on improving your health. It’s the right time to control your weight and restart regular exercise. A family member’s illness may bring financial strain, but their well-being should be your priority. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight. In love, avoid being too forceful. Be cautious before signing any business or legal papers—read every detail carefully. Today brings several exciting invitations, and you may even receive a surprise gift. However, your spouse might behave a little self-centered. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.