Virgo: Those planning to go out and enjoy themselves will have a delightful time today. However, avoid making any financial investments without proper advice. Support and affection from friends and family will make you feel loved and cared for. When it comes to your romantic life, make sure to treat your partner with kindness and respect. You may impress others with your performance at work today. You’ll also get ample free time to focus on yourself—use it to do something you love, like reading, listening to music, or simply relaxing. Your spouse may have certain expectations that could leave you feeling a bit stressed—try to handle the situation with patience. Remedy: For a happy love life, worship a banana tree and light ghee lamps near it every Thursday.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.