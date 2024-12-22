Virgo: Eliminate negative thoughts before they affect your mental well-being. Engaging in donation or charity work can bring you peace and satisfaction. Be cautious with your finances today, as there’s a risk of overspending or misplacing your wallet, potentially leading to losses due to carelessness. Avoid forcing your opinions on children, as it could upset them. Instead, explain things calmly to help them understand and accept your perspective. Be careful with one-sided attractions, as they could lead to unfavourable outcomes. Retailers and wholesalers will find the day favourable for business. You’ll have some free time today, making it a great opportunity to meditate and maintain mental peace. However, minor disagreements with your spouse about going out could irritate you. Remedy: Prepare and distribute a dessert made of milk, sugar, and rice (kheer) among young girls to attract excellent financial benefits.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.