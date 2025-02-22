Virgo: Avoid wasting your energy on overthinking the impossible—focus on channeling it in the right direction. If you've been facing financial difficulties for a long time, unexpected money may come your way today, helping resolve several issues instantly. Your family will hold a special place in your heart. For your beloved, your presence makes life more meaningful. As someone with a dynamic personality, you may enjoy socializing with friends but also cherish your alone time. Fortunately, today offers you the chance to carve out some much-needed "me" time. You and your spouse may receive wonderful news. Additionally, you might fulfill your social commitments by visiting relatives. Remedy: Water a money plant regularly for prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.