Virgo: Your health is expected to be in great shape today, allowing you to enjoy some fun activities with your friends. Financially, you’ll earn well, but rising expenses may make saving a challenge. Relatives or friends may visit, making your evening delightful. Adding to the excitement, you might receive a special call from your beloved. Small business owners under this zodiac sign might face some losses today. However, don’t lose heart—your hard work and dedicated efforts will bring positive outcomes in the future. Use your free time to read spiritual books. This can help you overcome personal challenges and find peace of mind. On the marital front, expect an amazing surprise that will add joy to your relationship. Remedy: Wear neat, well-ironed clothes to attract the positive influence of Venus, which can boost your professional success.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.