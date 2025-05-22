Virgo: Today is a good day to focus on religious or spiritual activities. Businesspeople are likely to see profits, bringing happiness and satisfaction. Help your wife with household chores—it will lighten her load and strengthen your bond. You’ll be in a romantic mood, with many chances to express love. However, avoid making promises unless you're sure you can keep them. If you have free time, read spiritual books—they may help you find solutions to many of your problems. Your spouse will be full of love and positive energy today. Remedy: For greater success in your career, try using golden spoons while eating, if possible.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.