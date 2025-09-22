Virgo: The cheerful company of humorous relatives will help reduce your stress and give you the relaxation you need—you are truly fortunate to have them around. Business profits are likely today, bringing joy to many traders and entrepreneurs. Later in the day, some unexpected good news will lift the spirits of your entire family. Pay close attention to the emotions of your beloved, as they may need your understanding. Avoid entering joint ventures, as partners could try to take undue advantage. Any travel plans may face last-minute changes or delays. Your spouse will make the day exceptionally delightful with their affection and care. Remedy: To bring positive vibrations to your professional life, include black salt, black pepper, ginger, dates, and neem leaves in your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.