Virgo: Despite being in high spirits, you may find yourself missing someone special who couldn't be with you today. A pleasant surprise awaits you, as money from a debtor may unexpectedly be credited to your account, bringing happiness. An evening at the movies or a romantic dinner with your spouse will help you unwind and enjoy the day. Romance will be thrilling—reach out to your loved one and make the most of it. If you've been facing challenges at work, today will bring positive changes and success. You may also prefer to spend some quiet time away from relatives, seeking peace and relaxation. Although jokes about married life often circulate on social media, today, you will have an emotional moment when you realize the deep and beautiful truths about your relationship. Remedy: Wearing yellow more often can enhance growth and success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.