Virgo: Today will be favorable, bringing relief from a prolonged illness. Focus on saving money and spending wisely, or you may regret it later. Relatives and friends may visit, making for a delightful evening. Don’t upset your partner, as it could lead to regret afterward. At work, use your skills to handle professional matters smoothly. Your quick problem-solving ability will earn you recognition. In married life, this day will bring much-needed relief after a challenging phase. Remedy: Feed cows with chana dal (split Bengal gram) to improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.