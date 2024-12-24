Virgo: Engage in sports activities to stay youthful and energetic. Be cautious at work today, as a colleague might attempt to steal something valuable. Keep your belongings secure and stay vigilant. Relatives may try to take advantage of your generosity, so set boundaries to avoid being misled. While kindness is admirable, excessive generosity can lead to complications. Your love life will be sweet but brief today. At work, you may face opposition from senior colleagues, but maintaining a calm and composed attitude will be crucial. Students should focus on their studies and avoid wasting time socializing, as this is a critical phase for shaping their future. The absence of domestic help might cause some stress at home, potentially straining your relationship with your spouse. Remedy: For excellent financial growth, drink water stored in a copper vessel.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4:15 to 5:15 p.m.