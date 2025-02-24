Virgo: Stay alert, as someone may try to make you a scapegoat. Stress and tension could increase, so remain calm and composed. New contracts may seem promising but might not yield the expected profits—avoid making hasty financial decisions. A short trip to visit relatives will provide comfort and a much-needed break from your busy routine. Romance is in the air, but avoid letting overwhelming emotions affect your relationship. Be extra cautious when signing business or legal documents—read every detail carefully. You may feel disheartened about not having enough time for family and friends, and today might be no different. Additionally, your spouse may unintentionally disrupt your plans—stay patient and handle the situation with understanding. Remedy: Keep a water-filled red glass bottle in the sun and drink the water daily for vibrant health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.