Virgo: Your steady stream of positive thinking is set to pay off, as success is likely in your current endeavors. Today, you might find yourself spending money to repair a faulty electronic item—so plan your expenses wisely. Avoid getting into arguments with those you live with. If any conflicts arise, handle them calmly and with understanding. Peaceful communication will go a long way. To your beloved, your presence brings meaning and warmth to life. Don’t hesitate to share your thoughts when asked—your opinions will be valued and appreciated today. This could turn out to be one of the most beautiful days in your married life. However, when spending extra time with family, be mindful—tensions can arise unexpectedly. A little patience will help keep things harmonious. Remedy: For financial growth, eat 11 grains of wheat at sunrise.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.