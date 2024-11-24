Virgo: Take adequate rest to recharge your energy. Respect the value of time and money, as neglecting these can lead to future difficulties and challenges. Avoid discussing personal matters with casual acquaintances. Your love life will flourish beautifully today. Connecting with influential people can help you make significant progress in your career. Attending seminars and exhibitions will offer fresh insights and valuable contacts. Today, you will truly feel the joy of being with your soulmate—your spouse is indeed the one. Remedy: Wear gold on your ring finger to ensure a stable and healthy financial life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.