Virgo: Your biggest dream is about to come true, but try to keep your excitement in check—too much joy might bring unexpected issues. You may come across money from an unexpected source today, which will help solve many of your financial problems. Your childlike innocence will play a key role in resolving a family issue. Love will feel magical and within reach today. However, pressure from both work and home could leave you feeling short-tempered. Some of you may embark on a long journey—though it will be tiring, it will bring great rewards. Your spouse will remind you of your fun-filled teenage days with some playful memories. Remedy: Offer water to a sacred peepal tree and light a lamp near its roots in the evening to boost your career success.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1:15 pm to 2:00 pm.