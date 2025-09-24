Virgo: Keep yourself engaged in creative activities, as idleness may disturb your mental peace. An improvement in finances will make it easier to meet essential needs. On the personal front, love, companionship, and bonding are set to grow stronger. Those living away from their partner may miss them deeply and spend long hours talking over the phone at night. Despite a few minor hurdles, the day promises significant achievements. Be mindful of colleagues who may turn moody if things don’t go their way. Your ability to persuade and convince others will bring you valuable gains. At home, your spouse will cherish your presence and feel fortunate to have you—making this a beautiful moment to treasure. Remedy: Distribute and eat white sweets to attract positive health energy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.