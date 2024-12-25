Virgo: Your cheerful and lighthearted nature will uplift the spirits of those around you. Unexpected financial gains from unplanned sources could brighten your day. Grandchildren, if you have them, will bring immense joy and happiness. Don't delay in expressing your feelings to your sweetheart—tomorrow might be too late. Businesspersons could experience unexpected profits or even a windfall, making it a favourable day. Spending the day quietly in your room with a good book might feel like the perfect way to relax and recharge. You and your spouse may finally find quality time to enjoy each other’s company and strengthen your bond. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship with your partner by distributing chocolates to underprivileged young girls.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.