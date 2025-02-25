Virgo: You will be filled with energy and may accomplish something remarkable today. However, avoid making impulsive decisions, especially when handling important financial matters. This is a great day to reconnect and strengthen relationships with loved ones. Your sincerity and generosity in love are likely to be appreciated and rewarded. Success is within reach if you make the necessary changes gradually. Those with a busy schedule will finally get some time for themselves, though household responsibilities may take up most of it. Your parents might surprise your spouse with a special gift, bringing positivity to your married life. Remedy: Feeding jaggery (gur) to cows can help improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm.