Virgo: Your frustration could take a toll on your health if you dwell too much on past events. Try to relax as much as possible and focus on the present. You may see significant profit in your business today, with the potential to elevate it to new heights. You’ll feel energized and ready to organize a big party, gathering everyone in your group. However, you may also experience a sense of longing and emptiness in the absence of certain people—your smiles may feel hollow, and laughter might seem quiet when you miss someone's company. Housewives of this zodiac sign can enjoy some relaxation time after finishing household chores, perhaps by watching a movie or spending time on their mobile phones. Your spouse might question your loyalty due to your busy schedule, but by the end of the day, they will understand and offer you their support. A minor disagreement may occur at home, but with patience and a calm approach, you can restore harmony and lift everyone's spirits. Remedy: Wearing red clothes more often can be beneficial for your health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.45 pm.