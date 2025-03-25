Virgo: Your health will be in excellent condition today. You might have to spend money on your partner’s health, but don’t worry—your long-term savings will be useful in this situation. A picnic with your spouse would be a great idea, as it can uplift your mood and help resolve any misunderstandings. Today, you will realize that love can overcome everything. Stay focused on your goals and avoid sharing your plans until you achieve success. You may enjoy a relaxing day reading an interesting book or magazine. Expect a deeply romantic and memorable time with your spouse. Remedy: Show care and compassion by helping differently-abled individuals, as it will bring you financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm.