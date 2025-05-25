Virgo: Avoid worrying too much about your health, as stress could make things worse. You may earn well today, but rising expenses might make it hard to save. Lack of attention from your life partner could affect your relationship. Take some time to reconnect by cherishing old memories and bringing back the joy of earlier days. Some of you may enjoy a romantic evening filled with gifts and flowers. Your core values and positive mindset will help you succeed at work. While your inner qualities will give you peace of mind, your optimistic approach will lead to the success you’re aiming for. It’s a good day to meet a lawyer and seek legal advice if needed. Your spouse will go out of their way today to make you feel happy and loved. Remedy: Feed birds with a mix of seven types of whole grains to enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.