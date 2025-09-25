Virgo: Friends will be supportive and bring joy into your day. One of your parents may advise you on the importance of saving money—listen carefully, as ignoring it could create problems later. Take some relaxed moments to spend quality time with family. Your partner may appear a little irritable, which could weigh on your mind, but they will also be excited about your new plans and ventures. Today calls for cautious decisions, relying more on your mind than your heart. Regularly surprise your spouse, or they may start feeling unappreciated. Remedy: Walk barefoot on green grass to enhance your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.