Virgo: Remain calm-tension free today. Those who were spending money without thinking much till now can understand its importance in life, as an urgent need can arise. Don't forget family obligation. The day is fabulous in terms of your love life. Keep making love. Concentrate on your work and your priorities. The wheel of time moves very fast. So learn to use it wisely and make the most of it. You are going to feel the richest in the world, as your better half is going to treat you like the one. Remedy :- For more bliss and peace in the family, propitiate Saturn will taila-abhishek (pouring of oil over an idol of Saturn).

Lucky Colour: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.