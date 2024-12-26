Virgo: A hectic work schedule may make you irritable. However, a sudden inflow of funds will help cover your bills and urgent expenses. Unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring joy to the entire family. Today, you and your partner will prioritize each other above everything else—work, money, friends, and family—creating special moments together. Stay focused on your tasks and avoid emotional confrontations at work. Despite a busy day, you’ll manage to spend quality time with your family. Be cautious, as there’s a chance that others may try to create misunderstandings in your relationship. Avoid taking advice from outsiders. Remedy: Wrap equal amounts of black and white sesame seeds in a multicoloured cloth and keep it with you to maintain excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 noon.