Virgo: Today brings positive changes, and you may finally find relief from a long-standing illness. If you are involved in a money-related legal matter, the court is likely to rule in your favour, bringing financial benefits. A festive atmosphere at home will help ease your stress—make sure to actively participate rather than just observing from the sidelines. Romantic efforts may not yield the desired results today. However, you will feel valued and appreciated at work. Take some time to read spiritual books, as they may help you overcome certain troubles. If you make plans without consulting your spouse, be prepared for a negative reaction. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by gifting items related to the moon, such as fabrics, pearls, or sweets in white or silver colours.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 12:45 pm to 1:45 pm.