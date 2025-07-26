Virgo: Spending time playing with children will bring you emotional healing and joy today. If you've been spending money carelessly, a sudden financial need may make you realize the importance of saving and earning wisely. Engaging in social activities will be enjoyable, but be careful not to share personal secrets with others. Trust issues can damage relationships—avoid unnecessary suspicion towards your partner. If something is bothering you, have an open and honest conversation instead of letting doubts grow. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find some personal time today to enjoy your favorite hobbies or relax. However, if you make plans without informing your spouse, it could lead to disagreement or disappointment. Worry and overthinking might prevent you from fully enjoying the day, so try to stay positive. Remedy: Brush your teeth with a neem twig to attract good financial energy and stability.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.