Virgo: For complete growth, focus not just on mental and moral development, but also on physical fitness. A healthy mind lives in a healthy body. An inflow of money today could help ease many of your financial worries. It’s a good day to handle domestic matters and complete any pending household tasks. A phone call from your partner or spouse will lift your mood and make your day special. Some colleagues may silently disagree with how you’re handling key issues. If results aren’t meeting your expectations, it’s a good idea to review your plans and make adjustments. Your quick thinking and timely actions will earn you appreciation. You are likely to spend a truly wonderful day with your spouse today. Remedy: Show respect and affection to your mother, mother figures, and elderly women to experience steady growth in your career or business.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.