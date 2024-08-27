Virgo: A special compliment from a friend will bring you happiness today. This is because you've lived your life like a tree—providing shade and comfort to others while enduring the heat yourself. An unexpected guest might visit your home today, and their presence could bring you financial benefits. If you offer advice today, be open to receiving it as well. You won't forget this day if you seize the opportunity for romance. Those involved in foreign trade are likely to achieve their desired results, and working professionals of this zodiac sign can fully showcase their talents at work today. Although outstation travel may be uncomfortable, it will help you make valuable connections. Physical intimacy with your spouse will reach new heights today. Remedy: To stay healthy, consider donating milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

• Lucky Color: Coral

• Lucky Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM