Virgo: Your resilience and fearlessness will greatly sharpen your mental strength. Keep up this momentum to stay in control of any situation that comes your way. Today, your parents might express concern over your extravagant spending habits, which could lead to a tense conversation. However, engaging in social activities with your family will help create a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere at home. Offer support to someone who needs encouragement in their love life. When dealing with business or legal matters, read every detail carefully before signing any documents. Someone close to you may seek your time and attention, but due to a busy schedule, you might struggle to fulfill their request—leading to disappointment for both of you. On the bright side, romance will be in the air. With delicious food, delightful scents, and a joyful mood, you’ll share a truly special time with your partner. Remedy: Chant ॐ कें केतवे नमः (Om Kem Ketave Namaha) 11 times for rapid professional growth.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.