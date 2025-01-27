Virgo: Today, you'll have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. A close relative might help you excel in your business, bringing financial benefits as well. It's a good day to engage in activities involving youngsters. However, you may need to face certain realities and temporarily distance yourself from someone you love. Be mindful of your communication, as unclear responses could irritate your colleagues or associates. While you'll realize the importance of prioritizing family, you may still struggle to do so. Also, take care to be gentle with your spouse, as there’s a chance of minor injuries in bed. Remedy: Strengthen your love bond by gifting white chocolates to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.