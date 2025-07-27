Virgo: Be careful with your words and actions today—rash behaviour might harm your relationship with your spouse. Think about the consequences before doing or saying anything hurtful. If possible, take a short break or step away to improve your mood. You may have to spend a large amount on your mother’s or father’s health. While this may affect your finances, it will also deepen your bond with them. It’s a good day to exchange gifts with loved ones. Romance and social interactions will be on your mind, even though some tasks are still pending. At work, your self-confidence will leave a strong impression. It will help you present your ideas clearly and gain support from others. You might spend most of the day resting at home. However, by evening, you’ll realize how valuable time is. With a little effort, this day could turn out to be one of the most beautiful in your married life. Remedy: For better health and well-being, pour milk at the base of a Banyan tree and apply a tilak on your forehead using the damp soil around the tree.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.