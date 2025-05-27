Virgo: It’s a perfect day for fun and enjoyment, especially if you're heading out. If you’ve been planning to sell land, you may find a good buyer today and earn a decent amount from the deal. A festive mood at home will help reduce your stress. Be sure to join in and enjoy the celebrations instead of staying on the sidelines. Your honest and kind love is likely to be appreciated. The knowledge you gain today will give you an advantage when dealing with colleagues. Your ability to persuade others will bring you good results. You and your spouse may share a beautiful moment today that becomes a cherished memory in your married life. Remedy: Chant Om Ham Hanumathe Namaha 11 times in the morning for financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.