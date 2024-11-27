Virgo: Avoid wasting time on daydreams; instead, channel your energy into meaningful actions. If you’ve borrowed money from a relative, be prepared to repay it under any circumstances today. Bring harmony to your life by embracing love, gratitude, and simplicity—this will make your family relationships more fulfilling. Your love life will flourish today, reminding you of the beauty in your actions. Female colleagues are likely to assist you in completing new tasks. Although you may plan to reorganize and clean your house, your busy schedule might prevent you from finding the time. Efforts to improve your married life will exceed your expectations, bringing greater happiness. Remedy: Offer greetings to the rising Sun while chanting Om Ghrini Suryaya Namaha to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.