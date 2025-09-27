Virgo: Engaging in creative hobbies will help you relax and refresh your mind. Use your innovative ideas wisely to earn some extra income. This is also a favourable time for considering a matrimonial alliance. The joy of the universe seems to reside in the bond between two people in love—and today, you are the lucky one. A sense of the fleeting nature of time may draw you to spend some quiet moments in solitude, which will be beneficial for your well-being. The day is filled with love, laughter, hugs, and romance with your partner. A family shopping trip is possible, though it may leave you feeling a bit tired afterward. Remedy: Seek blessings from your elder brother to strengthen family relationships and harmony.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.