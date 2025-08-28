Virgo: Be cautious while handling household chores, as carelessness could cause problems. You and your spouse can have meaningful discussions about finances and plan for the future. Your sense of humor will lift the mood around you. Singles may meet someone special today, but be sure to know their relationship status before taking things forward. Don’t allow others to take credit for your hard work. Despite a busy lifestyle, you’ll find enough time for yourself today. Married life will bring you moments of joy and positivity. Remedy: Chant the mantra “पलाशपुष्पसंकाशं तारकाग्रहमस्तकम्। रौद्रं रौद्रात्मकं घोरं तं केतुं प्रणमाम्यहम।। ” 11 times for auspicious results.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.