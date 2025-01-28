Virgo: Your short temper might land you in trouble today, so try to stay calm and composed. Avoid lending money to anyone without proper consideration, as it could lead to significant issues in the future. Spending the evening watching a movie or enjoying dinner with your spouse will help you relax and uplift your mood. Be cautious of one-sided attractions, as they could lead to complications. At work, you'll feel great as colleagues appreciate your efforts, and your boss acknowledges your progress. Businesspeople are also likely to see profits today. You can make the most of your day by diving into an engaging magazine or novel. However, interruptions from your spouse's relatives may disrupt the peace in your marital life. Remedy: Regularly consuming triphala powder can provide excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: Before 5:15 pm.