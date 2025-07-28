Virgo: Attending a social gathering today can help uplift your mood. Be mindful of your spending—stick to only the essentials. A short visit to a relative may bring comfort and a break from your busy routine. Love is in the air, and you’ll feel truly blissful. At work, if you express your ideas clearly and show confidence, you’re likely to make progress. You may choose to spend your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any peaceful spiritual place to avoid stress and distractions. Everything will feel more beautiful today, as love adds a special glow to your world. Remedy: If possible, wear gold regularly to support steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.