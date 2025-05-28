Virgo: Stay alert—someone might try to make you a scapegoat. Stress and tension could rise today, so keep calm and handle things wisely. On the bright side, your business may bring you great profits, and you could take it to a new level. Spending time with your grandchildren will bring you great joy. Romantic efforts may not work out as expected. A job change could bring you peace of mind. Today calls for careful and thoughtful decisions—let your mind lead, not your emotions. There might be a small clash with relatives, but things will settle down nicely by the end of the day. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.