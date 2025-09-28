Virgo: People around you may be quite demanding today, so avoid making promises you can’t keep, and don’t exhaust yourself just to please others. Married individuals may find themselves spending heavily on their children’s education. Family members will hold a special place in your heart. On the brighter side, misunderstandings in your relationship are likely to fade, making the day pleasant. Your partner will show excitement about your new ideas and ventures. However, it’s wise to distance yourself from people who waste your time or don’t align with your values. Be cautious in your personal life, as disappointment from your partner could create strain in your marriage. Remedy: Drink water stored in copper vessels to boost your health and stay disease-free.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.