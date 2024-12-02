Virgo: Feeling low on energy might affect you like a lingering burden, so it's essential to stay engaged in creative activities and keep motivating yourself to fight any health issues. Consider using your innovative ideas to earn some extra income. Guests may visit in the evening, adding liveliness to your day. You might feel a void in your heart, missing someone's company. Your ability to outperform others with extra effort will impress everyone. Take a break from work to spend meaningful time with your spouse. However, make sure to consult them before making any plans, as failing to do so might lead to disagreements. Remedy: Show kindness and offer help to widows for better health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.